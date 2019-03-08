|
SUTHERLAND, Sr., James Eugene James Eugene Sutherland Sr., age 83, of Jonesboro, Georgia died, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Andrew Washington and Lucy Mae English Sutherland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Joan Miller Sutherland. James was the owner and operator of the Sutherland's Food Services Inc. Mr. Sutherland is survived by his children, Bonnie & Frankie Wilson, Connie & Kenny Hopkins, Diana Earwood, and Gene & Delee Sutherland. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Woodward Academy in College Park, GA with Dr. F. Stuart Gully officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019