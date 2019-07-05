SWANN, James Edward "Jim" James (Jim) Edward Swann, 82, passed away June 21, 2019 at Kennestone Hospital from complications of pneumonia. He was born January 13, 1937, in Blakely, GA, the son of Judson Hall Swann Sr. and Cara Chambers Swann. Jim was retired president and partner of Professional Sales Associates in Marietta. Prior to that, he worked for Westinghouse Electric Supply Company as a District Manager for many years. It was there he met his future wife, Mary (LaRue); the two recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. He was an avid reader and enjoyed mornings at the "Y", especially the time spent at the "round table" with his many friends there. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a longtime member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Marietta, GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Judson Swann and Thomas Swann. He is survived by his son Scott (Bobbi) Swann of Maryville, TN, son Chris (Jenna) Swann of Athens, GA and daughter Melinda (Eddie) Delacruz of Suwanee, GA. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Andrew Swann, Avery Delacruz and Elliott Delacruz; nieces Terrie (Ronald) Stern and Ann DeWitt, and sister-in-law Bobbie Swann of Albany, GA. A committal service, led by Rev. Blake Hudson, was held on June 29 for the immediate family in the Memorial Garden at Eastminster. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to the Eastminster Presbyterian Church (Barnabas Fund}, 3125 Sewell Mill Road, Marietta, GA 30062. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 5, 2019