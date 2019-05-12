Services
James T. WILLIAMS Jr. Obituary
WILLIAMS, Jr., James T. James T. Williams, Jr, 57, passed away May 10, 2019. James was the son of James T. Williams, Sr. and Betty M. Williams of Decatur. Other than his parents, he is survived by his sister, Julie W. Carter (Lance) and a brother, Charles Williams. The family wishes to thank the staff of Rescare, whom have provided years of loving care to James. A special thank you also to AmiCasa hospice for the comfort provided at the end of James' journey. A private burial will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are by A.S. Turner and Sons, Decatur. asturner.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019
