THOMPSON, James Ellis "Jimmy" James Ellis "Jimmy" Thompson, Sr. 85, of Columbus, GA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Beckum officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory Columbus, GA. Jimmy was born to Elmer and Grace Thompson in the small town of Carbon Hill, AL. He later moved with his family to Bessemer, AL. There Jimmy found his early calling as a star running back for Coach Snitz Snyder of Bessemer High School, winning state championships in both his junior and senior year of high school. Jimmy was awarded the Birmingham Quarterback Club's high school offensive player of the year in Alabama his senior year. From there, Jimmy went on to stand out at Georgia Tech as one of coach Bobby Dodd's favorite players in coach's stable of "Pony Backs". Jimmy had several nicknames, but the favorite was given to him by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He was dubbed "The Darling of the West Stands", but his teammates just called him "Darlin'" for short. Jimmy had the opportunity to play in the Cotton Bowl, Gator Bowl, and the Sugar Bowl, while Tech lost only 4 games during his playing career. In 1954, Jimmy led the SEC in rushing yards per carry, averaging 9.4 yards. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Anne Mabry Thompson, sons, Jim Thompson (Sissy) of Waxhaw, NC, Tim Thompson (Jim) of Chicago, IL, and Curt Thompson (Renee) of Columbus, GA. Grandchildren include Mac Thompson, Cole Thompson, Ryan Harper (Sam), and James Thompson. Step grandchildren include Nicole and Luke Renwick. He is also survived by his two sisters Sandy Lawson of Hueytown, AL, Cathy Meelheim of Berryville, VA and their children. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909 or www.columbushospice.com or The 5156 River Road, Columbus, GA 31904. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 1, 2020