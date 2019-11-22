|
|
TODD, Jr., James Anthony "Jimbo" James Anthony Todd, Jr. (Jimbo), 60 of Sandy Springs, GA died on Monday, November 18th at his home. Mr. Todd was born in Atlanta and lived there his entire life. He is preceded in death by his mother Alice Todd Foster. He is survived by his father, James Anthony Todd, Sr. of Canton, brothers Richard Scott Todd and wife Paula Todd of Roswell, and William Gregory Todd and wife Carolyn Todd of Woodstock, sister Elizabeth Ann Todd and sister-in-law Amber Patillo of Cumming, Nieces, Claire Todd and Hannah Todd. Nephews Braeden Todd and Justin Todd. Aunt Loretta Roberts and Uncle, Tom Roberts of Suwanee. There will be a TBD graveside service at Westview Cemetary in S.W. Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Atlanta Humane Society. https://atlantahumane.org/waystogive/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019