Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Jennifer and Chuck Wootten
TONNER, James James Tonner, 62, of Atlanta, GA passed away on November 17th, 2019. Raised in East Kilbride, Scotland, James called Atlanta home for the past 35 years. He is survived by his son Andrew, wife Tiffany, his daughter Hayley and two sisters Jacqueline and Sheena. He is survived by the light of his life, his granddaughter Mackayla ("wee Mack") as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His celebration of life will take place on November 30th, at 5 PM, at the home of Jennifer and Chuck Wootten. "May your sporran hang down to your knees, may your kilt never drop and your bum never freeze."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2019
