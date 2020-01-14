Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for James Traylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Traylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Traylor Obituary
TRAYLOR, James James Bernard (J.B.) Traylor, age 95, of Snellville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Helen Lanell Traylor; sons, Jim Traylor and wife Rebecca, Steve Traylor and wife Patty, and Alan Traylor and wife Cheryl; grandsons, Brian Traylor and wife Dawn, Mark Traylor and wife Christy, Eric Traylor and wife Kelsey, and Stephen Traylor and wife Taylor; granddaughters, Krista Britt and husband Chris, Tracy Traylor, and Rachel Ramos; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild. J.B. worked as one of the first independent automobile insurance appraisers in the Atlanta area with W.R. Ramy, before managing the Callaway Oldsmobile body shop in Decatur, GA, which later became Royal Oldsmobile in Stone Mountain, GA. After retirement, he moved to Snellville, GA, in 1980 and has been a member of First Baptist Church Snellville since that time. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, from 5 until 8 PM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 12 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Snellville Building Fund, P.O. Box 647, Snellville, GA 30078. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -