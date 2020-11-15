1/1
James Trenace
WRIGHT, James Trenace "J.T"

James Trenace "J.T." Wright, age 84 of Carrollton, passed away November 12, 2020. He was born in the Veal Community, son of the late Harvey Wright and the late Vera Harris Wright. He was a 1953 Bowdon High School graduate and attended Georgia Tech and the University of Southern California. He proudly served in the Georgia Air National Guard. He worked for Reynolds Metals Company for 45 years where he served as Executive Vice President of Sales for the U.S. Division. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and member of the Carrollton Dawnbreakers Rotary Club. He had a love for golf, classic cars, and service to the community. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Wright Daniel. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Annette Wright of Carrollton; his sons, Jerry Wright, Jim Wright and Jay Wright; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM. The family will conduct a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County CASA at P.O. Box 310, Carrollton, GA 30112 or www.carrollcasa.org . The family would like to thank all of their friends and neighbors for the love and support during this difficult time. It is greatly appreciated. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. Messages of condolences can



be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com . Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
01:30 - 03:30 PM
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 836-1466
