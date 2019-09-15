Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
1925 - 2019
James Turner Obituary
TURNER, James George Mr. James George Turner, of Tyrone, GA passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Larry Turner and his wife, Beverly, of Tyrone, GA, Garry Turner and his wife, Karen, of Tyrone, GA; grandchildren, Courtney Waters of Newnan, GA, Kevin and Carisa Turner of Woodstock, GA, Keith and Kat Turner of Fayetteville, GA, Aimee and Chris Dearden of Newnan, GA, Jake Penkala of Peachtree City, GA; great-grandchildren, Kaden Waters, Katie Waters, Juliet Turner, James Turner, Jonathan Turner, Kira Turner, Kosima Turner, Korbin Turner and Carter Dearden. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Priester officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 9:30 until the time of service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory. 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019
