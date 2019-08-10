|
|
WAGES, James "Bubba" Mr. James "Bubba" Wages, 73 of Woodstock, GA passed away August 8, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1946 in Columbus, GA to the late Harry Lee and Gertrude Wages. He graduated from Jordan High School as a part of the class of 1964. Bubba honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Bubba was known to strike up a conversation with anyone no matter where he was. He was an animated story teller and his family loved to hear his tales. Bubba retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution and loved to play and watch golf. But most important to him was his family. He was a loving husband, devoted father and doting grandfather. He is going to be immensely missed by his family and many friends. Bubba leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Fran Wages; sons, Scott Wages (JoAnn) and Gray Wages (Kelly); grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, Bailey and John-Ryan; brother, Robert Wages; and sister, Jane Vaughn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry "Butch" Wages. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Bubba to one of the following charities: The Amcerican , or , . Online condolences may be expressed at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 10, 2019