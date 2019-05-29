WATTS, James James Watts, Age 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 21st due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on January 29th, 1948 to Louis and Rita Watts. He worked in Information Technologies for over 20 years, a career that took him from New Jersey, to Connecticut, to Rhode Island, and finally to Georgia before moving to importing Spanish pottery and woodcraft, and Atlanta area property management. He married Deborah (Wiater) Watts on July 24th, 1972 in New Jersey and together they had two sons. An avid traveler, Jim learned fluent Italian, Latin Ballroom dancing, and Chinese cooking. Amazingly personable and friendly, Jim made friends where ever he went and routinely kept in contact with former work colleagues and close friends alike for the entirety of his life. His first wife, Debbie, died from cancer on June 15th, 2006. Later, he married Karen (Searle) Watts on December 15th, 2012, growing his family with newly loved step-children, grandchildren, and in-laws. He is survived by his second wife, Karen, his two sons, Sean and Daniel, his Step-children, Kate, Eric, and Becky, and multiple grandchildren and cousins. A memorial Irish Wake will be held on Sunday, June 9th at the Clubhouse at 297 Harmony Lake Dr., Holly Springs, GA. 30125 at 3pm for all who wish to celebrate the life of this amazing father and husband. BYOB Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019