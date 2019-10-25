|
|
|
WILSON, Jr., James Lamar James Lamar Wilson, Jr. age 97 of Atlanta, GA passed away Oct. 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ann McCollum and his three children, Sandra Harris (Henry Harris), James Lamar Wilson III (Carol Wilson), and Suzanne Wilson-Davis (Garry Davis). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Lamar was preceded in death by his former wives Martha Evans and Martha Roberson Wilson, to whom he gave his loving care. Lamar retired from CSX Transportation in 1982 after 42 years of service, where he was the Superintendent of Transportation of the Georgia Railroad, the Atlanta and West Point Railroad, and the Western Railway of Alabama. For many years, he was also an agent for Preferred Risk Insurance. During WWII, Lamar served as a Sergeant in the Army Air Corps as a Radio and Telegraph Operator. He was a member of Valley Brook Baptist Church and a former member of Scott Boulevard Baptist Church, where he was a founding father and deacon. Lamar loved spending time with his family and traveling, especially to Hawaii. The family wishes to thank Benton House and Kindred Healthcare for their loving support. Visitation will be held at A. S. Turner Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur Georgia from 2 PM 3 PM, on Sunday, Oct. 27. Graveside services will be held immediately following visitation at 3 PM at Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell St., Decatur, GA. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2019