WOMACK, James Lee James Lee Womack was born on July 2, 1936, to Charles Howard Womack and Edna Irene Smith Womack. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joan, who many describe as the best thing that ever happened to James. As a team, James and Jo proved to be a quiet, unassuming force of nature. James was number seven of eight children. He was predeceased by his brothers, Gene Womack, Harold Womack, and Cliff Womack; and sister, Rebecca Maddox. He is survived by his sister, Hallie Cruce of Grayson, Georgia, Dan Womack of Hartwell, Georgia, and Neal Womack (Louise) of Columbus, Georgia; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Claude and Elane Chadwick of Lithonia, Georgia. Although James and Joan had no children, they had generations of nieces and nephews who considered them both to be surrogate parents. A phone call to Uncle James and Jo would be met with immediate assistance. Those that sought advice knew James' words were few, and found it wise to pay attention to what he said and to what he left unsaid. James always had a twinkle in his eye, a smile to offer, and a story to tell. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by Joan and all his many friends and family. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of James Lee Womack will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Grayson United Methodist Church, Grayson, GA. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Grayson, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 11, 2019