1/
James Womack
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOMACK, III, James A. Mr. James A. Womack, III, 77, of Newnan, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Newnan Piedmont Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born on March 6, 1943, in Atlanta, son of the late James A. Womack, Jr. and Ella Womack. Jim graduated from South West High School and was a member of the US Marine Corp. Reserves. He attended West Georgia College where he met his wife Carol. Jim worked as an Air Traffic Controller at Atlanta ARTCC in Hampton, Georgia for many years. Jim became President and Co-Owner of Specialty Finishes Inc. which grew to become one of the largest commercial painting companies in the United States. Jim's hobbies included sailing and flying. He had his captain's license and enjoyed sailing off the coast of Hilton Head Island. He was also a licensed pilot and logged many hours flying his Cirrus SR22. Jim will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit. He treated and cared for everyone with compassion and without judgment. Jim donated generously to several charities including Scottish Rite Hospital. He also flew several flights for Angel Flight providing medical transport for patients. First and foremost, he loved his family and grandchildren, Survivors include his wife, Carol Tolbert Womack; children, James A. Womack IV of Hilton Head, S.C., and Jennifer Blair (Greg) of Tyrone; grandchildren, Nick Blair and Jonah Blair; sister, Barbara Clark; and niece and nephew, Terri Clark and Todd Clark. Jim will be missed by his family. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. For those that wish to honor Mr. Womack's memory, the family requests donations are made to one of his favorite charities: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at https://www.choa.org/donors-and-volunteers/ways-to-give Angel Flight Soars https://www.angelflightsoars.org/supporting-us/supporting-angel-flight-online-donation?&type=3 Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel is honored to serve the family of James A. Womack, III. Please visit www.hillcrestchapelcares.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Hillcrest Chapel
1 Bullsboro Drive
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4723
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved