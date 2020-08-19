1/1
James Yarbrough
1974 - 2020
YARBROUGH, James Robb James Robb Yarbrough, age 46, passed away suddenly on August 14, 2020. Robb was born in Atlanta on March 2, 1974 to Jim and Elaine Yarbrough. He grew up in Fayette County and graduated from Riverside Military Academy in 1993, and also attended Jacksonville State University. He was married to the love of his life, Kathy Golden Yarbrough. Robb enjoyed camping with Kathy, boating and animals, especially his dog, Bailey. He liked to travel and was always looking for adventures. He loved working with his hands and always had a project in progress. He loved his family and friends. Robb is survived by his loving wife, Kathy and her family, his parents, sisters, Jamie Yarbrough and Katie (Derek) Walton, niece, Ella Walton, grandmother, Jane Lamp, stepsons, Dustin Ellis and Blake Hall, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Carolyn Yarbrough, grandfather, Benson Lamp, and cousin, Jennifer Edens Lazo. Due to the pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society in his honor www.nchsrescue.org Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City www.mowells.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service
200 Robinson Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(770) 487-3959
