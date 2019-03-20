|
COCHRAN, Jamie-Ann Ms. Jamie-Ann Cochran, age 66, of Atlanta passed away Monday March 18, 2019 following a brief illness. Jamie was born March 1, 1953 in Crawford County, PA to the late Robert J. Cochran & Virginia Rushlander Cochran. Jamie was employed as a private consultant and urban planner having worked with the Georgia Department of Transportation and Florida Department of Transportation with her career spending over 40 years. Jamie was also a graduate of Florida State University and Harvard University. Survivors include brother and sister in-law Chris and Wansley Cochran of Carrollton and brother Bob Cochran of California, MO also one niece and three nephews. A memorial service is planned for March 21, 2019 from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel at 11:00 AM with Mr. Ric Wallace officiating. Inurnment will take place in Carroll Memory Gardens following the service. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019