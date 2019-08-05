|
|
WRIGHT, Jamie Thomas
Passed away peacefully with gospel music playing in the background on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 two months short of his 92nd birthday.
Jamie was born September 27, 1927 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Thomas Baker and Eunice Patterson Wright. After high school graduation in 1945, the family moved to Columbus, GA. Later that year, Jamie enlisted in the US Navy serving as an Aviation Electronics Technician. After his time in the Navy, Jamie attended Georgia Tech where he graduated with an Industrial Engineering degree in June 1953. The first in his family to graduate from college, he has been followed by all three of his children and all six of his grandchildren. The bulk of Jamie's career was in the refrigeration wholesale business with grocery store chains and refrigeration service companies as clients. Raised in the Presbyterian Church, Jamie joined Mount Carmel Christian Church in 1969 where he remained a member until his passing and an active member until 2016.
Jamie was service oriented. Be it in youth ministry, singing in the choir, working in the church kitchen or in the treasurer, secretary, vice-president, president lineage of various volunteer organizations. Volunteer organizations included Glenwood Hills and Exchange Park youth baseball and ASHRAE where he ascended to the Presidency of each.
Jamie is survived by sons Jimmy (Susan), Joey (Elaine) and Danny; grandchildren Carmen, Jamie III, Allison, Ansley, Harrison and Kate; 7 great-grandchildren Makenna, Eli, Carter, Banks, Piper, Willow and Miller. Jamie was predeceased by his wife Betty, his mother and father and his brother Robert.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 10th in the chapel of the former Mount Carmel Christian Church, 6015 Old Stone Mountain Road, Stone Mountain. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MC3 Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 5, 2019