Jan Gilbert


1936 - 2019
Jan Gilbert Obituary
GILBERT, Jan Ronald Jan Ronald Gilbert died on July 24, 2019 in Smyrna, Georgia. Born on March 23, 1936 in Sylacauga, AL, he lived most of his life in Savannah, Georgia. He attended Richmond Academy in Augusta Georgia; and obtained a bachelor's degree (AB) in psychology from Harvard University, a masters in business administration (MBA) from Boston University, and a law degree (JD) from John Marshall Law School in Savannah, Georgia. Jan served in both the Navy for two years after high school and in the Marine Corps for four years after college. He was a banker with C&S for many years and was a lawyer in private practice with his wife for 25 years in Savannah. He was well liked and served in each school and job as a leader, mentor, and friend. He was a member of many social clubs, including the Hasty Pudding Club at Harvard, and the Chatham Club, Savannah Yacht Club, and the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah. He also served in many civic organizations from college guide to Savannah Symphony to Planned Parenthood. Jan was predeceased by his parents, Clyde and Annie Rae Gilbert, and his sister Wanda Gilbert DeSaram. He is survived by his wife, Edith (Bonny) Jones Gilbert of Smyrna, Georgia; son J. Parker Gilbert, daughter in law Melissa Williams Gilbert, and granddaughters Kiely and Margaret (Maggie) Gilbert of Marietta, Georgia; brothers Rodney Gilbert of St. Petersburg, Florida and Byron Gilbert of Augusta, Georgia; niece Georgia Webster and nephew Alan DeSaram and their families. At Jan's direction, there will be no services or memorial. He was well loved and will be missed.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2019
