Jan Johnson Hayes, 74, of Atlanta, GA passed away on November 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Lamar Johnson and Michael Bussey Johnson.Jan was a graduate of A.L. Miller High School for Girls in Macon, GA. Jan was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority and she was still a very active member. She graduated from Auburn University. Jan was an avid Auburn football fan. On any given Saturday during football season she would attend or be watching the War Eagles. Jan also had a love and passion for NASCAR, attending many races through-out her life. Jan was a very active member of St. James Methodist church. Volunteering in the office and helping out in any way she could. Jan had an astounding love for all animals. She had many cats through-out her life, but would never turn down the chance to help an animal in need.She is survived by niece, Jennifer Bussey Burch of Knoxville, TN; and niece, Erin (Joseph) Rebecca Keech of Burgaw, North Carolina; and 8 great nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Ashburn, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Jan's honor to Saint James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, Ga. 30342 attn: Shannon Wassel, or the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine 104 Greene Hall, Auburn, Ala.,36849 Attn: Diana Turner.