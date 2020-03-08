|
DALTON, Jana Jana Kay (Glasser) Dalton, age 79, a longtime resident of Snellville, GA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Jana was a registered nurse and a member of the American Association of Critical Nurses. She had a wonderful nursing career that began at Crawford W. Long Memorial Hospital and ended at Rockdale County Hospital with several other local hospitals in between. In retirement, she enjoyed her electrolysis business with Dr. Filstein. When she was not working, she enjoyed crocheting hats for newborn babies that she would donate to the local hospitals. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, traveling and loving on animal, especially cats and little dogs. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Inurnment and a Celebration of Life for Jana Kay (Glasser) Dalton will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 2 PM, at Eternal Hills Cemetery. Dr. Jim Cantrell will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers,the family is requesting that you consider making a donation, in memory of Jana Kay (Glasser) Dalton, to either Snellville United Methodist Church, 2428 Main Street East, Snellville, GA 30078 or to Snellville Lions Club c/o Andrew (Sonny) Medin, 826 Elvy RidgeDrive, Loganville, GA 30052-2893. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020