AYTON, Jane Firth 90 years old, of Dunwoody, Georgia, fondly remembered by the many who loved her, passed away on February 2, 2019. She died peacefully in her home. Jane was born in Carnegie, Pennsylvania on May 24,1928 to Katherine Nelly and James E.M. Firth. She graduated from Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA. and also earned a degree at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. She later acquired a teaching certificate at American University in Washington, D.C., in order to begin a teaching career at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland. Jane was a member of many organizations. She was an active member of the Dunwoody Methodist church for 45 years where she participated in many activities and groups. She was a member of the Daughters of the Nile of Atlanta for many years. Jane was an active bridge player. She enjoyed continuing her teaching career as a substitute teacher for many years at Chamblee and Dunwoody High schools after moving to Dunwoody in 1972. Jane is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Ayton., daughter, Melinda Boyce (Buddy), son, Jim Ayton ( Beatrice), four grandchildren, James Ayton, Jr., Erin Boyce (George), Worth Boyce (Lynde), David Ayton; two great-grandchildren; Cale and Kamryn Ayton. Brother; Vic Firth (Martie); niece and nephews; Doug Firth (Pam), Laurel Firth (Jeff) and David Ayton (Kendra). A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Dunwoody United Methodist Church (Chapel) located at: 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the parlor adjacent to the chapel. Memorial donations may be sent to to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org.