Jane Bailey

BAILEY, Jane Bosserman Jane Bosserman Bailey, age 72, a longtime resident of Marietta, passed away surrounded by family on June 15, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1947 in Adrian, Michigan. Since her father was a minister, her family moved many times in her youth. She had the talent of making friends wherever she went. Jane married the love of her life, Clayte Williams Bailey, on April 4, 1970. Their love story is one for the movies. They met when Clayte was in Vietnam during the war in 1968 and Jane wrote letters to soldiers to boost morale. Clayte was one of her pen-pals. After his service, Jane and Clayte married and began their life together in Atlanta, GA. Reaching their 50th wedding anniversary was one of her proudest achievements. She spent more than 25 years as a Kindergarten Paraprofessional at Hollydale Elementary where she passionately poured her heart into her students. Jane is survived by her loving husband Clayte, daughter Jennifer Langfeldt (Scott) and daughter Melissa Bailey, grandsons Ryan and Nicholas Langfeldt, siblings Will Bosserman (Linda), Damon Bosserman (Jayne), Candi Moser (Chris), sister-in-law Erin Bailey, several cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends including her lifelong best friend Suzy Bishop and "adopted" sons Brandon Mack and Tom Fields. She was preceded in death by parents Rev. Willis and Virginia Bosserman and her brother Hugh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Heifer International (heifer.org) https://fundraise.heifer.org/fundraiser/2800369
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.