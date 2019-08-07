|
|
CHANDLER, Jane Frances Jane Frances Chandler, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 30, 2019 in Gainesville, Georgia. She was born on October 31, 1935 in Atlanta, Georgia at Crawford Long Memorial to the late Albert Marvin and Margaret Scarborough Boyd. Jane (Priss) grew up in Atlanta attending school at North Fulton High School and Oglethorpe University. She danced ballet at her Aunt Jane's dance studio and even performed at the Fox theater. She was a librarian for North Fulton HS and did accounting and clerical work for various companies. In 1958, she met the love of her life Harvey (Sonny Boy to his family) and they were married on December 20, 1958. They had 54 wonderful years together. They raised their 4 children in Atlanta and then later retired to the country at their property in Maysville. They were members of Haygood Memorial United Methodist church and developed many lifelong friends in their Sunday school class. Family, church, and friends were always the center of her life. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Hinton Chandler and her brother Albert M. (Bubba) Boyd, Jr. Jane is survived by her four children; Mary Margaret Chandler, (Paul Steinichen), Elizabeth Rhines (Mark), Harvey Hinton Chandler, Jr., and Andrew Parks Chandler (Barbara); 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel on Saturday, August 10th at 2:00 pm, family will receive visitors before the service at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are in the care of Smith Memory Chapel, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, GA 30680. Send online condolences at www.smithmemorychapel.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia or Northeast Georgia Hospice. https://www.humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org/tribute-gifts/ https://www.themedicalcenterfoundation.org/donate/donationform/
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2019