FRYER, Jane Elkins Jane Elkins Fryer, age 89, of Atlanta, Georgia peacefully passed away surrounded by family in her home on August 3, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Matthew and Keith; daughter Sharon; daughter-in-laws Linda and Rhonda; her seven grandchildren, Susie, Melissa, Jennifer, Hillary, Samantha, Jeffrey and Jacob; and five great-grandchildren; plus many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who love her. She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years Joel; her brother Irvine; her daughter Susan; and grandson Jesse. She was born in Cochran, Georgia in 1929 and grew up in Baxley, Georgia before attending University of Georgia where she graduated with a degree in education and met the love her life. During her amazing life she loved spending time with her family in St. Simons, Island and traveling the world with her husband and friends. She was an avid reader, philanthropist and recipient of the 33rd annual 11Alive Community Service Award for all of her work with Egleston Children's Hospital. The family would like to thank Weinstein Hospice for their care, comfort and support during this trying time. Funeral arrangements made by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019
