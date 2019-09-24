|
ATKINSON (GREGG), Jane Jane Gregg Atkinson, age 84, a long-time resident of DeKalb County, passed away Thursday September 19, 2019 in her apartment in Decatur. She was born in her parents' home on December 29, 1934 in Concord, Georgia; and, while this embarrassed Jane a little, her four boys thought it was a wonderful story. Jane graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Business Administration. Then on September 28, 1957 she married James C Atkinson, lll and began the journey of raising four boys, (five if you count Dad). Once the boys reached school age, Jane started working in the DeKalb County School System as an educator. And contrary to popular belief, Jane only drove one car through one brick wall. In no particular order, Jane was an extremely loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, dear friend to many and successful Bridge Player. Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, James C. Atkinson, III and daughter-in-law Alison Carson Atkinson. She is survived by her oldest son Gregg Atkinson of Riverton, Wyoming and his wife Karen; Scott Atkinson of Atlanta; Clay Atkinson of Atlanta and his wife Stephanie; Todd Atkinson of Lithonia and his wife Susan; six grandchildren, Copeland Atkinson, Connor Trotter, Jacob Atkinson, James Atkinson, Mather Atkinson, Sophia Atkinson, and Wyn Atkinson; her sister-in-law Patsy Gregg; her 3 nephews, William (Joe) Gregg, Lee Gregg, and Brad Gregg, and her 2 nieces, Staci Vickers and Whitney Butler. Jane will also be forever remembered by her numerous great nieces and nephews and extended family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to : www.DementiaSociety.org. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at A.S. Turner and Sons funeral home. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 24, 2019