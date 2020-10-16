1/
Jane Griffin
GRIFFIN, Jane Chalkley Jane Chalkley Griffin, daughter of Alice and Russell Chalkley, passed away Oct. 13th, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1934. She graduated Griffin High School in 1952 and Georgia State College for Women in 1955. She attended Embry Hills United Methodist Church where she was very active in the UMW and on various committees. She is survived by her husband Cliff, daughter Alicia, son Jeff, daughter in law Denise and 3 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
