HARRIS, Jane Lance Jane Lance Harris, age 81, of Woodstock, Georgia died October 29, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Rush Harris, Jr. and is survived by her daughters, Judith Hood (Mike) of Woodstock, GA and Jennifer Salgado (Jim) of Tampa, FL. Also surviving is her grandson Eric Cook (Paula) of Tampa. Mrs. Harris donated her body to Emory School of Medicine for research. Memorial contributions may be made to , Attn.: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019