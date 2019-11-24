|
HENRY, Jane June 13, 1925 - November 19, 2019 Jane Epps Henry was born June 13, 1925, at Emory University Hospital; she passed peacefully at home on November 19, 2019. Jane was the only child of Branham Erwin Epps and Mattie Sam Estes Epps. A native of Atlanta, Jane went to Mary Lynn Elementary Bass, Jr. High, and graduated from Atlanta Girls High School in 1943. She graduated with a BA from Wesleyan College in 1947 and she began her graduate work at Columbia University in NYC. Jane married Stanley Julian Henry in 1948. They had three children, Pamela Henry Pate, Cecilia Henry Kurland, and William Stanley Henry. Jane finished her masters at Oglethorpe University and her six year certificate at the University of Georgia in Athens. Then she and Stan travelled the world. Stanley J. Henry was deceased in 1992. Jane is survived by her children, grandchildren James Stanley Pate, William Branham Pate, Abigail Kurland Whitlock and Mason Stanley Henry, and great-grandchildren, Teddy and Auggie Whitlock. She is also survived by her niece and nephew Linda Gay Henry and Michael Henry. Donations can be made in memory Jane Epps class of '47 to the Advancement Office of Wesleyan College, Macon Georgia, oldest and best.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019