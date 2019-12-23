|
HOLBROOK, Jane Jane Holbrook, age 84, lifelong resident of Norcross, GA, peacefully passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Funeral services for Jane will be held on Tuesday, December 24, at 11 AM, in the Chapel of Norcross First United Methodist Church with Rev. Brenda Westmorland and Rev. Eddie Bradford officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Cemetery, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather on Monday, December 23, from 2 until 4 PM, and 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Jane was born in Norcross, GA, March 23, 1935 to the late Grady H. Simpson and Carrie Westbrook Simpson. Jane was a faithful and active member of Norcross First United Methodist Church and the Duke Sunday School Class. She loved her community and spending countless hours volunteering to make Norcross a better place to live. Jane loved spending time in her yard and gardening. She was active in the Norcross Women's Club and the Norcross Garden Club. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Holbrook Wallpe and son-in-law, Greg; sister Margaret Babb. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 23, 2019