HUFF, Jane Jane Ann Huff, age 90, died on March 27, 2019. Born October 10, 1928, she was the second daughter of George Pinkney Camp and Icie Long, whose ancestors immigrated from Cork and Antrim, Ireland. A longtime resident of East Point, Georgia, Jane attended Central Park School and Russell High School, where she was named "Most Dignified Girl" by her senior class. She graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, pursuing the Classical Studies curriculum, and participated in sports and music. A natural-born educator, she taught elementary school in the Fulton County system for several years. With her husband of 59 years, Walter Horace Huff, she was active for decades in First Baptist Church of College Park. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, participated in children's and senior adult ministries, played a leading role in the development of the church's drama program, and served as church librarian. In the last years of her life, she was a faithful member of Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church in East Point. She enjoyed sewing, baking, reading, pets, music, and travel. She visited 49 of the 50 states and 14 countries on four continents, touring the Holy Land five times. She had a special affection for the history of the city of Atlanta. At the time of her death, two items were found in her purse: her passport and an opera ticket. Friends and family remember her intelligence, her wit, her sacrificial generosity, her steadiness in the face of challenge, her prodigious memory, and the sense of dignity her classmates recognized so many years ago. The miles she drove to and from nearly 2,000 piano, percussion, and bassoon lessonsnot to mention choir rehearsals, play practices, concerts, recitals, and sporting eventsoffer one measure of her devotion to the education of her sons. Her unfailing care for her husband during his struggle with Alzheimer's testifies to the extraordinary caliber of her love. She is survived by her sons Walter David Huff and Peter Alan Huff, her daughter-in-law Mary Loomis Huff, and her grandson George Malcolm Huff. Funeral services, arranged by Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home in Hapeville, will be held Tuesday, April 9 at 11:00 AM at Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church in East Point, with visitation in the church's sanctuary 10:00-11:00 AM. Rev. Darwin A. Caldwell and Rev. Joanna Adams will preside. A graveside service will follow at College Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Air Conditioning Fund at Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church, 1150 Jefferson Avenue, East Point, GA 30344. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2019