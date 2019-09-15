|
Jane Kornegay Kibler passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2019 at the age of 91. Jane grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Sand dunes, ocean and pine forests gave her endless delight in her youth and a lifetime respect for natural beauty. She received a BA degree from Duke University in 1948. Two weeks later she married the love of her life, Robert F. Kibler, a senior medical student at Duke. She and Bob had three children while following Bob's medical education and career from Duke to Pittsburgh, Alaska, Washington, DC, Boston, London and finally Atlanta. While raising a son and two daughters, she received a graduate degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh. After a brief period teaching high school, she went on to earn a Masters of Divinity from Emory University's Candler School of Theology where she graduated Cum Laude. She said, however, that the education gained by raising her three children was by far her greatest learning experience. Jane used her education to serve those in need in the community. She was Director of Christian Education at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church and Assistant Director for the Urban Training Organization. She then went on to work at the Georgia Mental Health Institute, as a Training Officer and Coordinator. Later, she assumed the position of Director of the Central DeKalb Mental Health Center. In retirement, Jane maintained a busy schedule traveling with family and friends and spending time at her second home on Lake Lanier where she and her family enjoyed boating and gardening. Jane and Bob were passionate about many cultural activities in Atlanta. They were patrons of the arts and delighted in theater, ballet, opera, symphony and dance. Jane was active in her local community. She was a member of the Emory Women's Club and several book clubs. She was also a member of Mary & Martha's Place, a women's group that provided spiritual inspiration to her for many years. She was involved in Glenn Memorial Church, serving as a lay minister for a number of years. Her responsibilities included visiting parishioners at home, hospitals and care facilities. She derived great satisfaction in being part of the larger effort to make positive contributions to the community. Jane and Bob maintained a love affair that began over 75 years ago. Their passion for each other was often commented on when they took to the dance floor and when they were seen cuddling. She was also very devoted to chocolate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019