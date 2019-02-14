Resources More Obituaries for Jane LAMKIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane LAMKIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers LAMKIN, Jane Jane Eagar Lamkin was the only child of Henry Harrison Eagar Jr. and Jen Henry Eagar. She was born in 1937 in Chattanooga, TN and grew up on Lookout Mt, Ga. Her education included graduating from Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, and then the University of Georgia with a BA in English in 1959. While at UGA, Jane was a member of Women's Student Government Cabinet, Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Mortar Board. She subsequently obtained a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education from Georgia State University in 1970. Jane was an avid swimmer, participating in synchronized swimming in Dolphin Club at UGA and earning her Water Safety Certification in Brevard, Nc. She taught children how to swim for over 40 years and continued in swimming activities all of her life. In 1960 following college, she was employed at Bonwit Teller in NYC. After moving to Atlanta, GA in 1964, she was initially employed as a social worker with Youth at Economic Opportunity Atlanta. In 1969, she became an educator at The Galloway School. In 1980, she joined The Lovett School faculty and retired from Lovett in 1997. After 2004, Jane worked as a Language Specialist at both The Arbor Montessori School and Casa Montessori School. After marrying William Lamkin in 1973, Jane and Bill shared a life filled with travel both domestically and abroad for 30 years. Jane and Bill, editor of Friendship Magazine, supported Friendship Force International since its inception in 1977. They stayed in homes abroad making friends in numerous countries. In turn, they hosted in their home many visitors from around the world with many stories to tell. Since 1997, Jane enjoyed numerous Road Scholar trips, both in the United States and abroad and both before and after her husband's death in 2002. Civic Interests included serving on several boards: The High Museum Art Education Board, Atlanta International Museum Board, and Friends of the Smyrna Library Board. Additionally, she served for 15 years at The High Museum as docent and then docent emeritus. A life long interest in art prompted her to share art appreciation with young children. In 1991, with help from her editor husband, Bill Lamkin, she wrote and published an art history curriculum series entitled, "We Meet The Artist." It has been used in several schools in Ga. Also, she was encouraged to edit and publish a book entitled, "WWII Memories of Parishioners of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church", which included 22 such recollections. Additionally, Jane maintained a lifelong interest in literature and founded two book groups, participating in one for over 40 years. Jane is survived by her one child, Jennifer Mills Davis (Russell), and two granddaughters, Whitney Davis Terrell (Chris) and Margaret Ellen Davis. Step-children include John Lamkin, Jean Lamkin, and Carol Holmes (David). Step-grandchildren include Nick Locklear, Melissa Locklear, Adam Holmes, Paige Holmes, and Sarah Lamkin, and there are four step great grandchildren. Since 2009, Jane's Church affiliation has been Northside Drive Baptist Church where she served as a Deacon and on the Preschool Board. Her nephew, Dr. James Lamkin, is Senior Pastor of this Church. A memorial service will be held at Northside Drive Baptist Church, 3100 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 beginning at 1 pm and followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Northside Drive Baptist Church, Friends of the Smyrna Library, 100 Village Green Circle Smyrna, GA 30080, or to a . Internment with her family will follow later at Chattanooga Memorial Park, Chattanooga, TN. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2019