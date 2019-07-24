|
LANGFORD, Jane Lively Age 88, of Duluth, GA, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m at the funeral home. Jane was of the Episcopalian faith. She loved traveling, reading and playing bridge. Jane retired after 30 years of service with Dekalb County Schools, while teaching at Henderson High School, coaching Gymnastics and Basketball. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Langford, daughter, Jenny Branch Langford and sister, Nancy Lively LaNeave. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nan and Norm Nicholl; granddaughters, Virginia "Gigi" Rives Nicholl and Margaret "Maggie" Colin Nicholl; sisters, Betty Lively Wilson, Sally Lively Wilkenson and Susan Livley Caulder. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Habitat for Humanity, https://habitat.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019