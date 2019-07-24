Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane LANGFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane LANGFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane LANGFORD Obituary
LANGFORD, Jane Lively Age 88, of Duluth, GA, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m at the funeral home. Jane was of the Episcopalian faith. She loved traveling, reading and playing bridge. Jane retired after 30 years of service with Dekalb County Schools, while teaching at Henderson High School, coaching Gymnastics and Basketball. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Langford, daughter, Jenny Branch Langford and sister, Nancy Lively LaNeave. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nan and Norm Nicholl; granddaughters, Virginia "Gigi" Rives Nicholl and Margaret "Maggie" Colin Nicholl; sisters, Betty Lively Wilson, Sally Lively Wilkenson and Susan Livley Caulder. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Habitat for Humanity, https://habitat.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now