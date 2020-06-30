Jane Lybrand
LYBRAND (PHIFER), Jane Elen Mrs. Jane Ellen Phifer Lybrand of Hampton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evelyn Phifer, son, Michael Lybrand and brothers, Joeby Phifer and Ralph Phifer. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Lybrand Chambers of Marietta, Tiffany Weed and her husband Randy of Franklin, grandchildren, Rebecca M. McKoy and her husband Bobby, Tatum Chambers, Sydney Chambers and her fiancée, Austin Drake, Michael Weed, Jessica Weed, Matthew Weed and his wife, Lindsay, and Andrew Weed, great-grandchildren, Madison, Arkham and Desmond, sisters-in-law, Joyce Phifer and Darlene Ellis and special friends, Dennis Walker, Reggie Lybrand and Jonathan Lybrand and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to The Special Olympics, https://www.specialolympics.org/ or to Royal Animal Refuge, 341 Senoia Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 PM - 7 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
