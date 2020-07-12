1/
Jane Marquis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARQUIS, Jane A. Jane A. Marquis, 100 years old, passed on, to be with her Lord and Savior July 2, 2020. She was born in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania in August of 1919. The family moved to Atlanta in 1962. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack D. Marquis, and her oldest daughter, Susan M. Mull. She is survived by a son, Jeff A. Marquis, a daughter, Betsy M. Wade, eight grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Jane was a long time member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for the "Hope Class" for individuals with special needs. She managed her home well, chauffeured the kids and pursued her personal interests, which included golf, bridge, and volunteer work at their church and at a local hospital. She loved knitting, quilting and counted cross-stitch. Together, she and Jack traveled extensively, visiting a total of over 35 different foreign countries.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved