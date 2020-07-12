Jane Marquis

MARQUIS, Jane A. Jane A. Marquis, 100 years old, passed on, to be with her Lord and Savior July 2, 2020. She was born in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania in August of 1919. The family moved to Atlanta in 1962. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack D. Marquis, and her oldest daughter, Susan M. Mull. She is survived by a son, Jeff A. Marquis, a daughter, Betsy M. Wade, eight grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Jane was a long time member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for the "Hope Class" for individuals with special needs. She managed her home well, chauffeured the kids and pursued her personal interests, which included golf, bridge, and volunteer work at their church and at a local hospital. She loved knitting, quilting and counted cross-stitch. Together, she and Jack traveled extensively, visiting a total of over 35 different foreign countries.