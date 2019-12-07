|
MASSEY, Jane Binford Mrs. Jane Binford Massey of Alpharetta, GA died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born March 28, 1930 in Milledgeville, GA, the daughter of the late Benjamin Wade Binford and Lucy Sutton Binford. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Halliburton Massey, Jr. whom she wed on January 19, 1952 and shared almost 63 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ydoine Binford Marholec of Stone Mountain, GA and her brother, Benjamin Wade Binford, Jr. of Cresskill, NJ. Jane graduated from Gainesville High School in 1946 and attended North Georgia College before graduating from Georgia State University, where she was a member of the Kappa Theta Sorority. She received her master's degree in education from West Georgia College and teaching children was a great joy to her for many years of her life prior to her retirement. She was a lifelong Methodist and a member of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Open Door Sunday School Class and the Mary Nallie Circle of the United Methodist Women. She was very proud of her heritage and was a member of the Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Atlanta #18 Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy. Jane loved people and enjoyed many close friendships throughout her life, with a special affection for her many pets. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Massey Willbanks (Richard) of Cartersville, GA and her son, William Calvin Massey (Lynn) of Flagler Beach, FL; granddaughter Stephanie Willbanks Walker (Terry) of White, GA and their children Evan Blake Walker and Ava Kathryn Walker; grandson Justin Lee Willbanks (Kara) and their children Avery Grace Willbanks and Reagan Leigh Willbanks. Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA at 3:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 with Reverend Terri Henkel officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Roswell Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to: Atlanta Union Mission, P. O. Box 1807, Atlanta, GA 30301; The Salvation Army, P. O. Box 5378, Atlanta, GA 31107 or The Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30318.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 7, 2019