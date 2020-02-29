|
PETTY (MCCAULAY), Jane Jane Macaulay Petty, age 93, of Decatur, GA, passed away in Bellingham, WA on Feb. 25, 2020. She was born in Greenville S.C. on March 5, 1926. She attended Erskine College in Due West, SC and moved to Atlanta GA where she served as Director of Christian Education at Highland Ave, Presbyterian (ARP) Church. She married William Petty and was a loving wife and mother. She later began teaching english at Murphy High on Memorial Dr. (now Alonzo A. Crim) and taught there for over 30 years. She also taught at Georgia State University. She received her master's degree from Emory University in Atlanta, GA. Upon retiring she volunteered for many Atlanta charities and agency's and devoted herself tirelessly to her beloved grandson. She is survived by daughter Amy Nanette Petty of Atlana, brother, Rev. William Macauley, of Charlotte, NC, and her beloved grandson William Macaulay Petty of Boone, NC. Memorials in her name may be made to the or Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709, or online.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 29, 2020