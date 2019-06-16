|
SINGLETON, Jane T. Jane T. Singleton, 78, of Stone Mountain, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Tranquility Hospice. Jane was born July 23, 1940 in Atlanta, daughter of the late John and Nancy Hadaway Thompson. She was a lifelong area resident and was retired. She loved spending time with her family, friends and going to church. Other than her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Worley & brother, Bobby Thompson. She is survived her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Stephen Hughes; a son, Todd Singleton; granddaughter, Kymberly Niesen; grandson, Jason and Melanie Hughes & many other treasured family members and lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to this local charity in her honor Mustministries.org - https://www.mustministries.org/give-help. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 am in Melwood Cemetery 5170 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 with Pastor S. Ellen Shepard officiating. To share a thought, remembrance, or condolence with the family, please visit her web page at www.asturner.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019