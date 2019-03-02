Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Jane SNOW
SNOW, Jane Neal Jane Neal Snow, 96 of Sandy Springs, Georgia passed away February 28, 2019. She was born in Greensboro, NC July 16, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Edgar Lucian and Corrinna Jones Neal. Jane was a graduate of Greensboro Female College, now UNC-Greensboro. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver F. Snow and son Whitney O. Snow. She is survived by her son Christopher Neal Snow (Donna) of Marietta and daughter Janet Snow Callicott (Sam) of Roswell; Grandsons Matthew Callicott of Atlanta, Chris Callicott of Cumming, Beau Wilson (Camille) of North Hollywood, CA, and Great Granddaughter Vivienne Wilson. She was predeceased by brother, Peyton Neal and sister, Edith Frazier. She lived in Sandy Springs since 1956 in Mount Vernon Woods with her later years at Mount Vernon Towers. She was a long time member of Sandy Springs United Methodist Church since 1959. Music was her passion and she played piano for several groups at her church and the Towers. She was a Girl Scout leader, helped in many of her children's activities, and worked at the library at Sandy Springs High School and various other schools nearby. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends Saturday March 2, 2019 at Sandy Springs Chapel from 3:00 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the music fund at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2019
