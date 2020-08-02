Jane Thompson

1/1
THOMPSON, Jane Fippin Jane Fippin Thompson passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, from cancer. Jane was born October 21, 1933, in Bronxville, New York. After graduating from St Lawrence University, she married Oreay Thompson and moved to Atlanta. They raised their family of three children, Kathy Parr (husband George), Kelly Wrisley (husband Pat), and Rick (partner Aubrey), all of whom survive her. She has four grandchildren, Lauren Wrisley, Katie Wrisley, Ryan Parr, and Eric Parr, and two great grandchildren. Jane's faith was integral to her adult life, and she remained active in her church, Tucker First United Methodist, until the end. Jane was a talented painter, a true friend to those in her community, and a devoted mother and wife. The family will have a private memorial service due to the virus. Donations on her behalf should be sent to: CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338, or to her church (above): 5095 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
