WENTZ, Jane Bobo Jane Bobo Wentz, 75, passed away on June 24, 2019 at Autumn Leaves Assisted Living in Suwanee, GA. The Family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Andrews and funeral services will be at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow all at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Tucker, GA. To read the complete obituary or to leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit their webpage at www.asturner.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 26, 2019