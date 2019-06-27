Resources More Obituaries for Jane Wentz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Wentz

Obituary Condolences Flowers WENTZ, Jane Bobo Jane Bobo Wentz, 75, of Lilburn, Georgia passed away at Autumn Leaves Assisted Living on Monday, June 24, 2019 after struggling with Alzheimer's disease. Jane is survived by her husband of 52 1/2 years, Clyde Robertson Wentz, Jr. of Lilburn; daughters Jennifer Wentz Meador (Lyle) of Jachin, AL; Patricia "Tricia" Wentz Andress (Rob) of Enterprise, AL; son-in-law Tim Williams of Cary, NC; brother Walter "Bo" Sidney Bobo, III of Houston, TX; grandchildren Graham Goodson Andress, Avery Katherine Andress and Ellie Joy Andress all of Enterprise, AL; Ashley Elizabeth Williams and Shannon Grace Williams both of Cary, NC; nieces and a host of cousins. Jane is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Walter Sidney Bobo, Sr. and daughter Katherine Jane "Katy" Wentz Williams. Jane was born on March 13, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee to parents Walter Sidney Bobo, Jr. and Ruby McCann Bobo. She and her big brother, Bo, were raised in Evergreen Presbyterian Church in Memphis. As a child, Jane enjoyed friends, dance, the Memphis summer community activities and sewing. She was lucky enough to score the attic as a bedroom and transformed it into her own haven for sewing and crafts foreshadowing her future as an entrepreneur. She attended Central High School where she met her future husband, Clyde Wentz. Jane went to Memphis State then transferred to the University of Tennessee at Martin where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics Education. While in college, Jane began dating Clyde. They kept in touch with letters during Clyde's service in the US Navy thus building their romance. They spent as much time together as possible during visits home from college. After graduating, Jane and Clyde were married on December 27, 1966 and Clyde's job with IBM brought them to the Atlanta area where they raised their family of three girls. Jane taught Home Economics for 2 years at North Springs High School near Atlanta. Jane, a firm believer in natural childbirth and breastfeeding, had her first child, Katy, in 1970, Jennifer in 1974 and Tricia in 1977. She loved motherhood and handmade most of her girls clothes, especially matching Easter dresses. She started a home business as a wholesaler "From Wentz It Came" doing applique on clothing and linens. It was a labor of love and her business was successful. Jane and Clyde served in many ways at their church, St. Andrews Presbyterian in Tucker, GA. She served as chairman of deacons, church retreat, communion, acolytes and garden maintenance. She started the church's wedding guild and funeral guild. She was also on the pastor nominating and pastor search committees. Jane was active in her community as well and served as the chairperson for her neighborhood watch program, her daughter's girl scout troop leader and she taught yoga. She was an active member of two local garden clubs. Jane took pride and worked hard to stay healthy. She was active in a running club and ran several half marathons in her empty nest years. She even competed and won 2nd place in a fitness competition at age 65. Jane and Clyde played singles and doubles tennis for the ALTA tennis club. She rarely stayed still and kept busy making her garden beautiful. She was gifted working with plants and flowers. She loved watching birds, caring for bees and celebrated God's amazing creation. Jane was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in January, 2017 and moved into the same assisted living facility as Clyde, The Orchard of Tucker. They were happy to be reunited, but she declined quickly. Family moved her to Autumn Leaves Assisted Living in February, 2019 because they specialized in Alzheimer's and dementia care. Jane thrived for three months enjoying herself, new friends and activities. Jane met her Savior after 2 1/2 years struggling with Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Memorial Garden Fund at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church 4882 Lavista Road Tucker, GA 30084 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.