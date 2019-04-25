Resources More Obituaries for Jane ZAMARRIPA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane ZAMARRIPA

Obituary Condolences Flowers ZAMARRIPA, Jane Isabel Jane Isabel Zamarripa, 70: endearing and original, she defied all odds, never met a stranger. Charming and engaging, Jane Isabel Zamarripa lived a life overflowing with kinship, friends, and love. Religious by nature, she died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 from complications related to dementia. Jane Isabel Zamarripa was born, March 14, 1949 into a world of misunderstanding about her distinguishing characteristic, Down syndrome. An era when doctors and professionals recommended lifelong institutionalization for infants with developmental disabilities, a life absent promise. An irredeemable message that separated countless families from their children but not Jane from hers. From the moment of her birth at Martin Army Hospital in Fort Benning, GA., this proverbial "military brat", defied expectations. Traversing the world in transatlantic flights between the United States and Europe, an Ocean Liner from San Francisco to Oahu, Hawaii and a two week cross-country trip in an unairconditioned 1959 Ford Fairlane to meet her Mexican grandmother and namesake, Isabel Zamarripa. Circumstances however were not always perfect for Jane's education and development. There were no public schools for children like he, but her curiosity prevailed. At an early age Jane was a prolific writer, filling volumes of books with her original letters and symbols. A remarkable discipline that would later surface in her sports, work life, art, and her insatiable appetite for amassing friends. A celebrated athlete of the Special Olympics, Jane earned multiple medals in freestyle swimming, ultimately winning a Silver Medal at the 1972 Games in Los Angeles, CA. Her accomplishment coincided with a new understanding of people with disabilities. Beliefs and ideas were changing and Jane was eager to make her move. Jane began her work life in service companies, assembly lines and school cafeterias. Particularly proud of her work at McDonald's, she always delighted in a diet coke, fries, and a cheeseburger. She understood the value of money and always kept a few dollars tucked away. In middle age, Jane developed a keen interest in the art of embroidery, awarding her friends and family with colorful pillowcases and linens for birthdays and holidays. Cherished by many, these striking works remain a clear example of her generosity. Beyond her many accomplishments, Jane was best known for her infectious personality and laughter as well as her affection for friends and family. These attributes, combined with her original humor and endearing manner earned her many devoted friends from around the world. Her life and accomplishments a testament to her passion and determination. A resident and longtime beneficiary of the services of Jewish Family and Career Services (JFCS) of Atlanta, Jane was preceded in death by her parents Rafael Zamarripa and Evelyn D. Zamarripa as well as her brother, Ray D. Sullivan. She is survived by siblings Linda S. Zamarripa of Boston, MA., and Sam J. Zamarripa of Atlanta, GA., sisters-in-law Louise Sullivan of Plant City, FL., and Robin D. Zamarripa of Atlanta, GA., nephews Charles R. Sullivan and David M. Sullivan of Plant City, FL., niece Samantha Long of Boston, MA., and nieces Jane M. Zamarripa and Eva L. Gonzalez, of Atlanta, GA. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, April 29 at 11:30AM at Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Midtown, Atlanta. An additional memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 11:00AM at Turkey Creek First Baptist Church in Plant City, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Jewish Family and Career Services of Atlanta, GA. Online at https://jfcsatl.org/give or by calling 770-667-9364. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019