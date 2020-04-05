|
HAMBLEN, Janelle Janelle Mary (Wulz) Hamblen, 65, died Saturday evening, March 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Sandy Springs, GA. Janelle was born in Toledo, Ohio. She moved to Sandy Springs in 1966 and graduated from North Springs High School in 1973. Janelle is survived by Gregory Wulz, Jeffery Wulz, Rich Mason, and eight nieces and nephews. Janelle was a long time employee of Mori Luggage and Gifts, Rich's, and Macy's. She will be remembered as a loving and cherished Aunt, Sister, and a kind giving friend. A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020