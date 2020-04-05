Services
Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
(678) 514-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Janelle Hamblin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janelle Hamblin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janelle Hamblin Obituary
HAMBLEN, Janelle Janelle Mary (Wulz) Hamblen, 65, died Saturday evening, March 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Sandy Springs, GA. Janelle was born in Toledo, Ohio. She moved to Sandy Springs in 1966 and graduated from North Springs High School in 1973. Janelle is survived by Gregory Wulz, Jeffery Wulz, Rich Mason, and eight nieces and nephews. Janelle was a long time employee of Mori Luggage and Gifts, Rich's, and Macy's. She will be remembered as a loving and cherished Aunt, Sister, and a kind giving friend. A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -