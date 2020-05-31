WRIGHT, Janelle Janelle Donahoo Wright passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 23, 1930 to Joe and Berta Donahoo, the second of four children. She grew up in Atlanta and moved to Florida in 1957 with her husband and children. She worked at Southern Bell until retirement, where she had many friends. In retirement she was an avid tennis player, playing in tournaments around the state with her gang of tennis buddies. She also loved creating things, whether through sewing, restoring old furniture or in her beautiful garden. She attended First United Methodist Church in Ft Pierce, where she was an active member. She is survived by her daughter, Glynda Cavalcanti (Fernando Rangel), son, Gary White (Brenda), grandsons, Andrew Cavalcanti and Timothy Beebe, granddaughters, Kellie Shay Beebe, Gina White Lind and Kelly Anne White and several great-grandchildren. Also she is survived by her sister, Wylene Bell and sister-in-law, Sandra Donahoo and her best friend, Peewee Grose. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary Jo Lee, her brother, William Donahoo, and her husbands, Wilton D Hatter and James Wright. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that contributions be made to First United Methodist Church of Ft Pierce, Florida, 515 Avenue A, Fort Pierce, Fl 34950. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of her life will take place on her 90th birthday (hurricanes and pandemic permitting), September 23rd, 2020. Please contact the family for details regarding the Celebration of Life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store