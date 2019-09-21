|
BURNHAM, Janet Janet Macauley Burnham of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Janet spent her life dedicated to her family. Janet was survived by her 3 sons, John Edward Burnham III of Carrolton, GA, (Fiance Cindy Anderson) Jeffrey Edmund Burnham (Wife Pam Black Burnham) of Pensacola Florida, and Son Thomas Charles Burnham of Marietta, GA. She was a proud grandmother "Grams" to five fine grandsons: John Macaulay Burnham (Johnny), Jeff Edmund Burnham, Jr. (JJ), Robert Campbell Burnham (Bobby), Jake Braswell Burnham, and Dylan Black Burnham. All of these young men will miss their "Grams" tremendously. She is also survived by her Brother and Sister In-law Jim and Helen Burnham, Brother and sister-in-law Don & Joan Schratz. As well as her loved nieces and nephews whom she adored. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22nd at Woodstock Funeral Home from 3 to 6 PM, in Woodstock, GA. A Mass will be held on Monday, September 23rd, at 10 AM, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta, GA. A reception will follow at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in between the service and the burial. Committal service will be held at 2:30 PM at The Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Janet was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Burnham, Jr., who passed away this past November. Married 58 years, She missed him terribly. Janet is now happily reunited with the Love of her life. She was also preceded in death by her Mother, Ruth Wentzel Macauley and Father, Edmund Russel Macauley as well as several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and in-laws. Although there will be a very large gap in the lives of her family and friends, we take solace in the fact that she is reunited with her husband John and her Savior Jesus Christ. Both very important to Janet. One of her favorite parts of Summer was spending time in Myrtle Beach, SC. Over the years our family has grown considerably which included the Waker and Tomko Families. Gram's and Pop's legacy will live on through future generations. Born on November 6th, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA, Janet spent her early years in Mount Lebanon, PA where she grew up and attended Mount Lebanon High school. She then attended Business School and shortly afterwards met and married the love of her life John E Burnham, Jr. in 1960 while working at US Steel Corp. Not only did Janet raise a family, but she always kept busy. Janet played Tennis for many years at Canterbury Country Club and had many ALTA championship trophies and bag tags from her years playing the sport competitively. Janet also loved to Bowl and play Mahjong with the ladies. Janet was a very Caring and loving person. She believed in giving back. She was very involved with the Church throughout her life in Marietta and proudly converted to Catholicism after many years of making sure her sons had the right church upbringing at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church. Rest In Peace Grams, you were dearly loved and will be missed greatly. Love, Your boys. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Saint Vincent DePaul Society Of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta, GA 30060-1111.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 21, 2019