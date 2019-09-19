|
|
CREVISTON, Janet Manton Janet Manton Creviston, our dear mom, age 92, passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert. Janet is survived by her children Susan, David, John, and Jim; their spouses Reece, Joan, and Kim; grandchildren Lori, Michael, Jeff, Rob, Philip, and Nick; their spouses Sarah and Becca; and great-grandchildren Annabelle, Zoe, Sophia, and Gene. She was an avid reader and gardener, and loved travel, especially to her favorite beach, Siesta Key. She was also active in the community and was a founding member of the Assistance League of Atlanta. Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019