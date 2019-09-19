Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Creviston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Creviston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Creviston Obituary
CREVISTON, Janet Manton Janet Manton Creviston, our dear mom, age 92, passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert. Janet is survived by her children Susan, David, John, and Jim; their spouses Reece, Joan, and Kim; grandchildren Lori, Michael, Jeff, Rob, Philip, and Nick; their spouses Sarah and Becca; and great-grandchildren Annabelle, Zoe, Sophia, and Gene. She was an avid reader and gardener, and loved travel, especially to her favorite beach, Siesta Key. She was also active in the community and was a founding member of the Assistance League of Atlanta. Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.