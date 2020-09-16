LAWRENCE (REINAGLE), Janet Janet Reinagle Lawrence, formerly of Marietta, GA, passed away September 5, at age 97. Janet was born November 18, 1922 in Pontiac, IL, the first of 3 girls, to Charles (Chuck) and Mary Bradford Reinagle. While attending secretarial school in Chicago, she met a young Navy officer in training at Northwestern University. She and this Georgia boy, James Leslie Lawrence were married August 2, 1942. After WWII, the young couple and their firstborn moved to Georgia, settling in Marietta in 1957. She and Leslie enjoyed almost 49 years of marriage until Leslie's passing in June, 1991. As a long time member of ALTA, Janet enjoyed playing tennis through her 70's. Janet was Mom to four sons who survive her, Tim, Richard (Karen), Bob (Kit), and Jimmy (Linda). She was Gran to her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Leslie (Clara and Hugh), Kent, and Wes. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her 2 younger sisters. Per her wishes, her remains were donated to Emory University School of Medicine. No formal service is planned.



