LEWIS, Janet Janet Carol Lewis, 69, of Decatur, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Emory Decatur Hospital. Janet was born October 17, 1949 in Richmond, VA, daughter of the late Willis Eugene Lewis and Jimmie Blackwell Lewis. She worked in banking for many years. Janet was best know for the love she had for her son and grandchildren. Recently, she was extremely proud of her Grandson, Gavin Segraves, who received his appointment to the US Naval Academy this fall where he will attend and play tennis. Janet loved life and lived independently her whole life. She loved antiquing, eating out at her favorite local restaurants and had a love for music spanning many decades with some of her favorites being Fleetwood Mac and Steely Dan. She's never known a stranger and made friends of many walks of life. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her son, William Segraves; Misty Spain (Fianc?); grandchildren Gavin Segraves , Tanner Segraves and Emerson Segraves; sister, Sharon Lewis; brothers, Chris and Brian Lewis. The family will host a private memorial service at a later date.